Rob Farris-Olsen serves us well

My wife and I are a couple of state workers living in HD 79 and we are asking you to re-elect Rob Farris-Olsen to be our representative. We’ve known Rob for a few years now and are always inspired by his dedication to making Helena and Montana a better place.

We bought our first home on Helena’s West Side a few years ago because we expect this area to grow, and it’s important to us that our elected officials get to know the members of the community and always work to protect the values that have drawn us here. Rob is what we want in our lawmakers – a family man committed to social justice and environmental conservation.

Rob will continue to promote our values through public policy, and we think Rob’s legal background, proven political experience, and compassion and enthusiasm for the people of Helena will serve us well in the Montana legislature.

Please join us in reelecting Rob to represent HD 79.

Kevin Moore

Helena

