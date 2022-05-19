Right wing party perpetuating lies

In some countries, an unexpected knock on the door is frightening. The police have arrived to arrest you on a scurrilous charge. In general, Americans don’t have that concern because our legal system requires evidence to convict. But what if that were to change? Would you want to live in a country where someone’s mere suggestion could deprive you of freedom?

There are literally hundreds of candidates running for office today claiming that the 2020 election was "stolen." In over 20 states, these candidates are running for secretary of state, which controls elections. This baseless contention has already been tested in courts across the country over 50 times and thrown out based on lack of evidence. Yet, the right wing, which boasts of its support for “law and order,” is the party that is perpetuating this lie.

These same people are accusing law-abiding citizens of being pedophiles and “groomers,” again, completely without evidence. If you consider voting for these deceivers, remember this: whatever they can do to their political enemies, they can do to you. The courts can’t save you from that midnight knock on the door when evidentiary rules are discarded.

Ross Nelson,

Helena

