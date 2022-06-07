Right to bear arms is an excuse

Pictures and mini obituaries of slaughtered children won’t work.

We must realize shaming will not fix the gun problem in America. Why? Because those actually responsible have no shame. No personal integrity. No values beyond money and power.

It’s the same element of our culture that keeps pharmaceuticals and other parts of health care delivery unnecessarily and shamefully high.

The same elements of our culture who use every trick to amass more wealth than they could spend while the poor die of starvation and avoidable health problems.

The right to bear arms isn’t a value for these folks. It’s an excuse. An excuse to extort every penny out of weapons manufacturing no matter the cost in human lives and community destruction.

If you agree with 90% of your fellow Americans that something must be done, in the midterms vote out the politicians who’ve accepted gun lobby money. Montana’s Steve Daines received just over $123,000 last year. Find and vote for political leaders who live and lead according to values other than money and power.

In every election beyond, find, support and vote for only those leaders who will not allow money and the lust for power become their core values.

Galen McKibben,

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0