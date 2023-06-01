Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Did you know you will have the opportunity to vote for a review of our local government in June 2024?

Citizens of Helena, East Helena and of Lewis and Clark County will vote to decide whether to elect a commission to study our form of local government. The Montana Constitution is unique in providing a review of local government every 10 years.

Just because you have no problems with our current local government does not mean there is no way to make it more effective. This is a review, just as you might review your family budget from time to time to keep it current.

If voters decide to move ahead with the review, a study commission will be elected. Recommendations regarding the form and powers of our government will be produced by this study commission after a year of study. We voters will not be expected to know the details of our local government or to recommend specific changes at the June 2024 elections. We will simply decide that a review will or will not be conducted by a study commission.

In deciding whether or not a review might be useful consider the following: 1) What is working with our local government and what is not working well? 2) Do we want our mayor, city manager, and city commissioners to remain non-partisan? 3) Are the functions of the mayor, city manager, and city commissioners spelled out clearly in the City Charter? 4) With Helena growing, do we need the city commission to reconsider the boundaries of the Neighborhood Councils? These questions could be considered by a study commission but only if we vote to review our local government.

The drafters of our Montana Constitution believed that the powers of government are derived from the people. In providing for this unique opportunity to review our local governments every 10 years, the promise of government by the people, for the people and of the people is kept.

Please spend some time considering this question and make yourself an informed voter.

Clare Kearns,

Helena