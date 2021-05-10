Reverend's remarks on race divide the body of Christ

Rev. Brehe’s column claiming Christians are racists, and that evangelical Christians are more racists than other denominations was not accurate, regardless of his research sources. As proof, he claimed that our children’s books about Jesus show him as white, and Jesus was not white.

I am an evangelical author writing for children. I know how the market works, and can say with certainty that it does not reflect how churches operate. The market prints for its largest audience in order to make the most money from its products. Blacks represent 12.7% of the population. Hispanics represent 17.8%. The Black Christian publishers portray Jesus and everyone in their books as being Black. The white market has portrayed Jesus as being white in the past, though that has been changing in recent years. This practice of representing Jesus according to one’s race has been going on since Gutenberg produced the printing press. In Brazil, Jesus is presented as Black. In the Oriental countries, he is presented as Oriental.