Reverend's remarks on race divide the body of Christ

Rev. Brehe’s column claiming Christians are racists, and that evangelical Christians are more racists than other denominations was not accurate, regardless of his research sources. As proof, he claimed that our children’s books about Jesus show him as white, and Jesus was not white.
I am an evangelical author writing for children. I know how the market works, and can say with certainty that it does not reflect how churches operate. The market prints for its largest audience in order to make the most money from its products. Blacks represent 12.7% of the population. Hispanics represent 17.8%. The Black Christian publishers portray Jesus and everyone in their books as being Black. The white market has portrayed Jesus as being white in the past, though that has been changing in recent years. This practice of representing Jesus according to one’s race has been going on since Gutenberg produced the printing press. In Brazil, Jesus is presented as Black. In the Oriental countries, he is presented as Oriental.
However, the marketplace does not reflect what is happening in the churches. Our evangelical denomination is at least 40% non-white, and we have a mixture of races welcomed among us. As an evangelical Christian author/illustrator, I recently produced a book about Jesus showing him as a Jew of his time, with darker skin. I painted characters of all races in the book so that children of every race would know that Jesus loves them. My premise in doing so was that truth is neutral. Since Jesus was born a Jew, then we should portray him truthfully.
I have given away nearly 4,000 copies of that book, entitled "The Prince and the Plan," to children here in Montana. Two thousand books went to our Native American reservations. Another 1,000 books, translated into Spanish, I gave to our work in Mexico.
It is unjust for Rev. Brehe to compare what is happening in the marketplace to what is happening in churches. It’s like comparing apples and oranges. It wasn’t until 2014 that secular publishers in the USA saw the need to bring the non-white population into its own illustrations to a greater degree. Christian publishers saw the need once it was pointed out, and have been implementing that practice as well. But our evangelical churches have been welcoming all races for a long, long time.
I do not think it is right for someone who claims to be a man of the clergy to try to speak against and divide the body of Christ in the newspaper, as Rev. Brehe has been doing. He is taking a stand against the cross of Jesus, where we all meet on level ground.
Sheri Schofield
Helena