Rev. Jessica Crist: We can cut childhood poverty if we really want to

Having lived nearly 40 years in Montana, including 12 years as a Lutheran bishop covering the whole state, I know a thing or two about what Montanans believe and hold dear.

The vast majority of the people in our community are dedicated hard workers. They don’t ask for handouts — they would much prefer to earn an honest day’s wage the old-fashioned way.

But there is a flip side to this coin.

We are not a spiteful people looking to kick those who are down. Every family will experience a low point, financially or otherwise. That’s when you separate the wheat from the chaff and find out who your friends are, who really cares about you, and wants to see you get back on your feet. That’s not a handout. That’s a hand up.

And that is where the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the federal tax code come into play.

Just over a year ago, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law. Part of that plan was an extension of the Child Tax Credit. The benefits provided to families helped cover the cost of food, housing, schooling and health care – all necessities. Yes, some families are able to cover these costs on their own. But for the 35 million American households that were just barely squeaking by before the COVID pandemic, the Child Tax Credit is make or break.

By January 2022, childhood poverty in the U.S. had been cut by roughly 40%. That, quite simply, is the Child Tax Credit working as planned. But the benefits expired in 2022, right around the time the cost of food, fuel and just about everything else starting skyrocketing. That double-impact of less money and higher prices is taking a toll on families nationwide. Since the expiration of CTC, so many of the gains made over 2021 are slipping away.

Why is this happening? What happened to the Child Tax Credit? The Senate, made up primarily of the wealthy, has failed to act.

Since the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, the president and some in Congress have been trying to make the Child Tax Credit extension permanent. Thankfully, we can count Sen. Jon Tester among them. But it has not been enough to overcome the determined few who are doing everything they can to make sure it goes away.

The Child Tax Credit targets childhood poverty. It pumps money into local economies. This is not money that sits in accounts collecting interest. This is money that fills refrigerators, gas tanks and book bags. This is money that keeps children where they belong — in school learning.

The Montanans I know won’t let a child or children go to bed hungry to “toughen” them up. Montana is tough enough, especially for the poor and rural poor. We live here. We know that all too well.

So, do we support families and healthy children? Or do we penalize them for being down on their luck? The bishop in me knows this is an easy moral choice. The mother and grandmother in me knows the obvious choice. For the sake of our children, my prayer is that Congress will come to that same conclusion.

Reverend Jessica Crist is a retired Lutheran pastor living in Great Falls. She served for 12 years as the bishop of the Montana Synod Lutherans and was elected by her colleague bishops as chair of the Conference of Bishops. She has served as president of the Montana Association of Churches and is a founding member of the interfaith advocacy group Truth to Power.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0