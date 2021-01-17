 Skip to main content
Return teacher vaccinations to Phase 1B
There is nothing teachers want more than to be in school full time. We know that students learn best through in person instruction and we want to offer stability for families. We want parents at work and kids in class. But schools did not shut down in the fall because too many students were getting sick. They shut down because too many teachers were out sick or quarantining. There were not enough bodies to teach and supervise thousands of students in this district.

We had all hoped that a vaccine in January would allow us to return to full time instruction without the fear of constant school shutdowns, but that is no longer the case. With front line workers delayed from receiving the vaccine we delay our ability to return to normalcy. We delay our students access to a more structured and stable education. We delay parents' ability to return to work. We delay our ability to open our economy again. Please write to Gov. Gianforte and your representatives to ask them to include front line workers for Phase 1B vaccinations. For our students, for working parents, for our teachers.

Kevin Ward

Helena

