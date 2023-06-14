With all the forthcoming changes to the IR, I find it disturbing that nothing is proposed to reverse the decline — the IR is no longer “Helena Independent,” in fact you should change the masthead to the “Missoula Dependent.” Certainly, there is plenty of local news and events that you don’t need to fill the paper with Bitterroot fluff.
How does this new three day a week and delivery by mail improve anything?
We readers are not getting a better product.
Please make an effort to return the IR to its glory.
William Heinecke,
Helena