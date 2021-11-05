Retirement savings not as safe as you think

There was a stunning development in Washington last week. The progressives briefly let the mask slip with the proposal to tax “unrealized capital gains” of billionaires. I suspect they took this gamble based on their conviction that not many people know what “unrealized capital gains” are (they forgot about the Google), and the fact that it is easy to hate billionaires.

The idea was squashed and they are now pursuing surtax on billionaire’s income as they are still counting on the deadly sin of envy intrinsic to human nature. But they will be back to try again, as they need a lot of other people’s money to pursue their agenda.

The true prize is not the assets of the Forbes 400 but the 37 trillion dollars in the retirement savings of the middle class, which includes a whole lot of “unrealized capital gains.” So keep an eye on your IRAs and 401ks. They are not as safe as you think.

Andrew Fisher

Missoula

