Restructuring features is bad news

Whenever I receive a message that begins "We're making some changes in order to serve you better" I know to brace myself for bad news and your announcement Sept. 13 that you were restructuring the features section was no exception. Okay, Funky Winkerbean hasn't been interesting in years and Rose is Rose is so sweet it makes one's teeth ache, but drop Zits? That's probably one of the most popular strips ever. And who decreed that Peanuts and For Better and For Worse had to rerun into eternity? Once was enough. As an octogenarian I have hoped that a daily print newspaper would be around as long as I am but it is not looking good for you.

Harlan Shropshire,

Helena

