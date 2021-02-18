Restore mask mandate until pandemic is under control

Gov. Gianforte, lifting the mask mandate was reckless and political. It was not in the best interest for the good health of Montanans. The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting the economy of Montana, not the mask requirement. You said that you trust Montanans to be responsible and wear masks. However, daily our state legislators were exhibiting exactly the opposite behavior in our Capitol building during a statewide mask mandate and now during the Lewis and Clark County mandate. The CDC just announced that masks are more important than ever due to the virus variations and are recommending wearing double layers of masks. Yet in the face of this scientific advice, you have lifted the mandate.

Saturday, the day after you lifted the mandate, we entered an independent retail business in which the mask mandate had been respected and where we felt safe shopping. But Saturday in order to enter the shop, we had to walk past five individuals at the checkout, none of whom were wearing masks. Now the burden to enforce the Lewis and Clark County mandate falls on the retail store personnel and clearly you have emboldened individuals to ignore the mandate. Why should the store personnel have to choose between making a scene by asking their customers to follow the mandate or putting other customers at risk? Those of us who wish to be responsible can refuse to enter shops where the store personnel are not policing their customers but then the beleaguered retailer is hurt by your actions. Certainly, this is not helping our economy.