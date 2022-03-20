Responsibility of City Manager

Once again, the city of Helena must fill the position of the City Manager. As our representatives undertake this seemingly never-ending task, I would like to point out some important concepts.

The relationship between the City Manager and the City Commission/Mayor is a partnership with the single goal: to ensure that the mission of the city is carried out.

It is the responsibility of the City Commission/Mayor to create policy and ensure that it is administered by management.

It is the responsibility of the City Manager and the city management team to develop procedures to administer the policies of the City Commission/Mayor.

These roles are defined in the written polices of the City of Helena to ensure that as members of the City Commission and the Manager change, the commitment to respect and autonomy is maintained.

Edward Kerins,

Helena

