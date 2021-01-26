Responding to article on Dr. Weiner lawsuit

It could have been a great piece about the compassion and comradery our community has been expressing since the firing of Oncologist/Hematologist, Dr. Weiner. During October 2020 a group organized calling itself “We Stand With Dr. Weiner.” A webpage was created. Currently there are 4,000-plus members. Members of this group are past and current cancer and blood disorder patients of Dr. Weiner and their families and friends. Have you looked at this website? Have you read their mission statement? Have you read the heart-wrenching personal stories of the patients who have been and are currently harmed by the sudden expulsion of their doctor? We lost our doctor. Have you? Help support Dr. Weiner's patients. Where are they getting treatment? Why do they have to bring file folders of their own medical history to each and every appointment when they see the temporary oncologists at SPH? Why are they seeing different doctors at every visit? Who is falling through the craters created by the loss of their doctor?

This group of supporters and patients are bringing awareness to our community and they need help. I am a part of this group because I can stand up for them when they are too sick to stand up for themselves. What has “We Stand With Dr. Weiner” accomplished since October 2020? Local attorney, John Doubeck, et al, have offered to help in a class-action lawsuit against SPH/CEO Wade Johnson. Patients have been harmed. In November the group paid the IR to run a half-page ad with 300-plus signatures. It was a letter to the Helena Community and SPH Board of Directors. We have written letters to the editor, individual letters to the SPH board members. We have been on the radio speaking with Tom Schultz, Voices of Montana. We have had Saturday car rallies since November,2020. In December 2020 we added a duo rally on Wednesdays. It is both a car rally and stand-in at the front of the SPH administration building. These rallies will continue until weather prohibits them. CEO Wade Johnson thought we would be gone by Christmas -- I don’t know Wade -- does cancer cease to be cancer for holidays? What else has this group done? We are helping to support two small local businesses with the purchase of our balloons/t-shirts/masks and yard signs. Our group has solicited signatures on two separate petitions. Christmas week we delivered meals/treats/coffee, to the Cancer Treatment Center staff. They have been wonderful! We are publishing, for specific distribution, a three-ring binder of “Our Stories” where patients are telling their heart-wrenching stories regarding the loss of their beloved doctor, Dr. Weiner.