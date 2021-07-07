Resist those who would diminish and defeat our democracy

During the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key watched as the American troops at Fort William McHenry hoisted an American flag over the walls of the fort, then besieged by British forces. The fort survived the British assault and its flag never left its pole in surrender. Key wrote a poem and later put it to music. It was recognized as a national anthem by President Wilson in 1916. In 1931, Congress declared it to be the official national anthem of our country.

The first verse ends with the intriguing question: “ O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”

It is a fitting question yet again today. As was the case more than two hundred years ago, we have witnessed the breach of our capitol, the citadel of our democracy. Then the troops wore red coats and swore allegiance to mad King George III. On Jan. 6 our Capitol was again breached, this time by a mob wearing red hats, swearing allegiance to an equally mad want-to-be king in south Florida.

The fortitude of our country finally repulsed those foreign British troops and ended that threat to democracy. Now our democracy is equally threatened but now our enemy is not foreign but domestic. So pushing the enemy out of our country is not the task. Resisting this challenge from domestic enemies to our democracy requires new and different tactics.