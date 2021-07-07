Resist those who would diminish and defeat our democracy

During the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key watched as the American troops at Fort William McHenry hoisted an American flag over the walls of the fort, then besieged by British forces. The fort survived the British assault and its flag never left its pole in surrender. Key wrote a poem and later put it to music. It was recognized as a national anthem by President Wilson in 1916. In 1931, Congress declared it to be the official national anthem of our country.
The first verse ends with the intriguing question: “ O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”
It is a fitting question yet again today. As was the case more than two hundred years ago, we have witnessed the breach of our capitol, the citadel of our democracy. Then the troops wore red coats and swore allegiance to mad King George III. On Jan. 6 our Capitol was again breached, this time by a mob wearing red hats, swearing allegiance to an equally mad want-to-be king in south Florida.
The fortitude of our country finally repulsed those foreign British troops and ended that threat to democracy. Now our democracy is equally threatened but now our enemy is not foreign but domestic. So pushing the enemy out of our country is not the task. Resisting this challenge from domestic enemies to our democracy requires new and different tactics.
First we must identify those who are opposed to democracy. Whether it was trying to prevent certification of the last national election or to suppress the role of minorities in voting, individuals who took such actions must be removed from office or voted out at the next election.
Second, truth and facts are standards which force out lies, distortions and conspiracy theories. Watch what people, especially candidates, say and call out those who voice the Big Lie that the election was stolen or any other distractions masquerading as the truth.
Third, organize. The next election is critical and perhaps uniquely pivotal in America’s history. Identify candidates who support democracy and support them. Write letters on their behalf, put up campaign signs. And most importantly contribute funds to their political campaigns.
It is critical that we all listen to what people, especially candidates, are saying. Call out the lies, half truths and statements wrapped in conspiracy theories. Organize, mobilize and resist those who would diminish and defeat our democracy.
The red coats were defeated by the strength of the populous. Now the red hatted threat to democracy needs to meet a similar fate at the hands of a vigilant people.
Ronald Waterman
Helena