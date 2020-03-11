Residents tried to work with gravel pit developer

In response to David Beach’s article in the Reader's Alley Re: Kim Smith’s proposed gravel pit on McHugh Lane and Mill Road, the community did reach out to Mr. Smith, and he has yet to entertain a meet. I have to wonder if Mr. Beach is aware of all the environmental hazards that a pit would cause in this area. So many septic systems, that could drain into this pit, and during floods, contaminate drinking water with E. coli, for over a half-mile away, affecting over 600 houses. This would cause a county boil order for sure! And this is only one of the environmental impacts that will happen!