Residents tried to work with gravel pit developer

In response to David Beach’s article in the Reader's Alley Re: Kim Smith’s proposed gravel pit on McHugh Lane and Mill Road, the community did reach out to Mr. Smith, and he has yet to entertain a meet. I have to wonder if Mr. Beach is aware of all the environmental hazards that a pit would cause in this area. So many septic systems, that could drain into this pit, and during floods, contaminate drinking water with E. coli, for over a half-mile away, affecting over 600 houses. This would cause a county boil order for sure! And this is only one of the environmental impacts that will happen!
My well is only 102 feet from the proposed pit. My septic field is only 30 feet. Water from my property runs out into this tract in the alluvial fans during heavy rains or high water situations. If a pit is placed here, contaminants will flow, above and below ground, as ground water in places is only 5 feet down.
Any man who destroys the environment in a residential area, and drives down property values has no conscience!
Ed Sherman
Helena