Residents should vote on zoning proposals
0 comments

Residents should vote on zoning proposals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

My wife and I were in attendance via Zoom at the planning meeting Tuesday evening relative to the proposed zoning on property owners of the county. The meeting lasted four hours and not one person spoke in favor of the new zoning proposal.

This is an example of extreme overreach by the commission to attempt to control property in the county. Those of us who own this property bought it for a specific reason: To avoid government intrusion and to be able to use our land for purposes legal under Montana law. This is a solution in search of a problem, pure and simple. Studies by hydrologists and water quality professionals were cited by citizens, the result of which indicated there is not a water quality or shortage issue in the county now or for future growth.

This matter is so important that if decided, it should be by a vote of the property owners of Lewis and Clark County, not by a commission of three.

The only question that remains for the commission: Will you do the right thing, or choose to go against the will of the people you were elected to serve? I urge Lewis and Clark County to resist this measure.

Douglas Tapper

Helena

0 comments
2
1
1
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't ridicule public employees
Letters

Don't ridicule public employees

There is a TV ad regarding the gubernatorial campaign pointing out that Mike Cooney has been a public employee for much of his life and goes o…

Trump broke oath of office
Letters

Trump broke oath of office

Donald Trump's oath of office: “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United S…

Protest was peaceful, powerful
Letters

Protest was peaceful, powerful

I was present for June 13th's BLM protest at the Capitol. I left prior to the altercations which occurred with counter-protesters. What I expe…

Questions on police reforms
Letters

Questions on police reforms

Reform law enforcement in Helena? OK, I get the debate about no choke-holds and no-knock warrants. There are other other ways to accomplish th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News