Residents should vote on zoning proposals

My wife and I were in attendance via Zoom at the planning meeting Tuesday evening relative to the proposed zoning on property owners of the county. The meeting lasted four hours and not one person spoke in favor of the new zoning proposal.

This is an example of extreme overreach by the commission to attempt to control property in the county. Those of us who own this property bought it for a specific reason: To avoid government intrusion and to be able to use our land for purposes legal under Montana law. This is a solution in search of a problem, pure and simple. Studies by hydrologists and water quality professionals were cited by citizens, the result of which indicated there is not a water quality or shortage issue in the county now or for future growth.

This matter is so important that if decided, it should be by a vote of the property owners of Lewis and Clark County, not by a commission of three.

The only question that remains for the commission: Will you do the right thing, or choose to go against the will of the people you were elected to serve? I urge Lewis and Clark County to resist this measure.

Douglas Tapper

Helena

