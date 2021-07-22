Republicans value dogma over governance

Apparently there is a different set of rules for legislators than there is for us. Jason Ellsworth, president pro-tem of the joke called the Senate, not only doesn’t have to abide by construction speed limits but he doesn’t have to abide by any speed limit! Unless, of course, somewhere in Montana, there is a higher speed limit than 80!

What does this quality individual do when confronted? First, lies, hoping to get the special legislator discount. When that doesn’t work he threatens the officer! I am so sick and tired of Republicans wearing the flag on every lapel, vehicle, T-shirt, beer cozie and whatever else and thumping their chest and telling us what great patriots they are, and then to prove their patriotism they try to overthrow the federal government (and then cover it up) and ignore any federal, state or local law that they don’t like! At the same time, they pass ridiculous laws to begin with, and expect us to obey them. The real ills of this country all somehow have an R attached. Unfortunately, they value dogma over governance.