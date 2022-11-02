Republicans suppressing Democratic vote?

My wife and I both filled out the forms here a couple of years ago and decided to vote absentee. We both voted absentee in the last election and received the forms at home. This time only I received the absentee voter forms. She did not and when she checked online it said she had to vote at the voting site and was not set up for absentee voting. Is it because she is a registered Democrat? If the state just randomly selected a bunch of Dem voters and made it so they could not vote absentee, it would depress the vote as there is a reason for people wanting to vote absentee. Now, she will have to take time off work, and go and vote. She is very upset and angry and wondering why? So am I. What is going on? You tell me who is manipulating the voting systems? All someone has to do is write a short piece of code that IDs absentee voters and also flags those who are Dems and you just changed the outcome of a close election. What is GOING ON? Anyone else had this happen?