Republicans should support Tim Fox

Tim Fox and I do not share all of the same political views. But I have known Tim since we were both student athletes at the University of Montana.

I grew up in a Montana in which Republicans and Democrats looked for common ground. Unfortunately, politics in our nation and our state have become divisive, with too many of our elected officials viewing members of the other party as enemies to be defeated, not colleagues to work with.

Montanans want their elected officials to drive in the center lane and to work across the aisle to seek compromise. If he were elected governor, Tim Fox would do that. In contrast, Greg Gianforte will come into office with an ultra-conservative agenda that will benefit the wealthy – just as he has done by voting for a tax bill that is causing our deficits to explode with almost all of the benefit going to the wealthy and major corporations.

If you are a Republican and you believe that our elected officials should work together, not against one another, your choice should be Tim Fox. He is a good person, even if he and I do not share all the same political views.

James Molloy

Helena

