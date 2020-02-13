Republicans sent Garcia the wrong message

A Republican legislator, Mr. Garcia, from Billings has called for socialists to be shot. This occurred in a meeting room full of Republican "leaders" and not a single one knew how to respond. The Republican Party "later condemned the statement" according to the article in the Helena IR. When your dog poops in the house, you do not discipline them later. By sitting silent while Mr. Garcia makes inflammatory statements, the Republicans in that room sent him the message they agree. Mr. Garcia cited the Constitution. No Mr. Garcia, the U.S. Constitution does not call for socialists to be shot, you're thinking of Russia.