Republicans put Trump above America
Republicans put Trump above America

Maybe, it is time to switch the order of how we fly our flags: Trump flag on top, American flag below. Pledging to the flag in this order acknowledges greatness of Trump -- how he rises above American constitutional values. Gov. Greg Gianforte (G3) can order the change for Capitol. Please G3, let the Trump flag fly on the same staff above the American flag. Let the placement symbolize a man greater than his country deserves. Make Trump great again!

Meanwhile, in other news, even the most conservative Republicans consider Sen. Daines and Representative Rosendale as members of the Sedition Caucus – caucus intent on violating the constitution and overthrowing the results of free and fair elections. During the congressional count of electoral votes, Daines and Rosendale arranged some political theatre, a tribute to their glorious leader. The song list included, "I'm So Inappropriately Involved in Your State" as well as the old favorite, "I'm a Sore Loser." Now that the count is complete, I hope they learn different tunes, tunes not so treasonous.

Bill Hallinan

Helena

