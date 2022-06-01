Republicans need to take responsibility

Anyone who votes for Republicans must share in the blame for all these mass shootings in America. Right after the elementary school shooting in Texas, Gov. Abbott said it was incomprehensible. Baloney. It’s totally understandable. Too many guns and not enough laws. Republican lawmakers and governors know this but refuse to do anything about it. They want more guns and less laws. Why? Simply to hold on to their power. So, those who vote for Republicans should take their own well-worn advice: take personal responsibility.