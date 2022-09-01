 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republicans must think climate crisis is over

Good news. The climate crisis is over - or at least in the eyes of the Republican Party.

Perhaps because I am easily identified as a conservative independent, the Republican Party likes to send me stuff like their recent survey. It asked me to check off the five issues "most important to you in deciding who to vote for." They offered 20 suggestions and gave a write-in option. Not a one of their 20 dealt with, or even acknowledged, climate crisis.

What matters most to this voter is the preservation of our form of American government. Serious long-term addressment of climate crisis is not far behind. I'm not voting for election deniers. I'm not voting for candidates who try to muddy the waters of the separation of power in the three branches of government, and I am definitely not voting for candidates who turn a blind eye to climate crisis as one of the most serious long-term threats we have ever faced. I've never failed to vote in an election in nearly a half-century, and every time have voted for members from each major party. But it is getting tougher and tougher to find a Republican worth my vote.

Craig Wright,

Helena

