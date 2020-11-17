Republicans must come to terms with obvious realities

As a former life-long Republican I am sad to say that today's Republican politicians, and Senate Leader McConnell in particular, have been short-sighted dinosaurs who will doom the party to minority status if they do not soon come to terms with some obvious realities.
I recently heard this prophetic phrase "Demographics is Destiny." Admittedly this is a hard concept for us to grasp here in mostly white Montana, but we need to realize that America's racial and ethnic mix is changing rapidly. The Republican base of older white voters will soon die off, and those remaining will be outnumbered by younger, more progressive white and non-white voters. So, the handwriting is on the wall for our country. Will Republicans see it? Will they react to it in constructive ways? Here are some of the realities they will face:
We first need to get COVID under control in order for our economy to prosper. We need to accept that Climate Change is real, it is man caused, and we need to take action to halt it for the sake of our children. Science is real and can guide us in our efforts to overcome both of these huge problems.
Making abortion illegal will not stop abortion, but contraception, sex education and family planning are proven ways to dramatically minimize it. After all, isn't that a more realistic goal in our pluralistic society? Reducing taxes on the rich will not create prosperity, but simply promotes greater inequality that will create more social unrest. And, like it or not, white people like us will soon be a minority in this country and we had better find ways to coexist peacefully with a non-white majority if we want America to prosper.
These are all things Republicans will need to accept and come to terms with if the party is to remain viable into the future. Hopefully, the Republicans we just elected in Montana, and many on the national stage will have enough foresight to pay attention to these new realities and start finding ways to appeal to a broader, more diverse voter base. After all, we really do need two viable political parties if our government is to function the way it is supposed to.
Bob Balhiser
Helena
