Republicans must come to terms with obvious realities

As a former life-long Republican I am sad to say that today's Republican politicians, and Senate Leader McConnell in particular, have been short-sighted dinosaurs who will doom the party to minority status if they do not soon come to terms with some obvious realities.

I recently heard this prophetic phrase "Demographics is Destiny." Admittedly this is a hard concept for us to grasp here in mostly white Montana, but we need to realize that America's racial and ethnic mix is changing rapidly. The Republican base of older white voters will soon die off, and those remaining will be outnumbered by younger, more progressive white and non-white voters. So, the handwriting is on the wall for our country. Will Republicans see it? Will they react to it in constructive ways? Here are some of the realities they will face:

We first need to get COVID under control in order for our economy to prosper. We need to accept that Climate Change is real, it is man caused, and we need to take action to halt it for the sake of our children. Science is real and can guide us in our efforts to overcome both of these huge problems.