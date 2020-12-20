 Skip to main content
Republicans ignore basic health measures
3 comments

Is it possible that stupidity is a trait of the Montana Republican Party? It certainly appears that way as the ruling party voted, unanimously no less, to ignore even the most basic public health measures to limit the spread of COVID 19.

This suicide pact -- think Jonestown and Kool Aid -- would be merely disturbing if it didn't also put hundreds if not thousands of Helena residents who interact with the Legislature at risk as well. The Legislature could, and should, have set the example for the whole state and mandated masks in live hearings or committed to holding them remotely.

Indeed, that's what most of the rest of us are doing. But based on some bizarre interpretation of "freedom," these Republicans instead put our whole community at risk. How petty. And stupid.

Kim Wilson

Helena

