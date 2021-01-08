 Skip to main content
Republicans have two options
I, like most people, was appalled by the rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol building. Violence. All to stop a ceremonial process of counting votes. Rioting based on lies and misinformation.

President Donald Trump bears the bulk of the responsibility for the riots. He spread and promoted the lies and misinformation and incited protesters to take the actions we saw.

The Republican Party has two clear paths forward.

1. Cede full control of the Republican Party to Donald Trump for the remainder of his life. Allow bullying tactics to dominate decision making. Use name calling as the primary method of defending the “Trump” position. Continue to pretend that the “Trump” position matches reality.

2. Divorce the Party from Donald Trump. Do not allow him into any Party decision making. Do not allow his bully tactics to work. Do not acknowledge Trump in any way. Be honest with the Trump base. Return to real Republican ideals. Start to build respect for themselves and for others.

The Republican Party needs to choose one path.

The Republican Party should be genuinely appalled by the results of Trump’s actions. Trump provided the opportunity to select option two.

Republicans, select Option Two.

Kent Barnes

Helena

