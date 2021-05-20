Republicans have become whack-a-doos and meanies

It seems to me that the recent national trend towards division, rancor and hatred has been exacerbated by the national and state Republicans and their bitter vitriol. On the national level, the core of the party completely supports “the Big Lie” that Trump somehow won the election. The reality is that Biden won 51.3% of the popular vote. And he won by over 7 million votes. There can and should not be any dispute, but they blindly follow the man who made over 16,000 “false statements” while he was in office.

On the state level, the recent Montana legislative session, controlled by Republicans (the party that preaches the gospel of “local control”) produced laws that: eliminate local options to implement low income housing; eliminated local control on gasoline mixtures aimed to reduce smog in our smoggy valleys; gave big tax cuts to their corporate friends; tried to stick Montana ratepayers with the costs of bad business decisions by Northwestern; told our sheriffs that they should not cooperate with federal law enforcement (very rich from the “Law & Order” party); limited the tribes' rights to manage bison as they wish; forced open carry on the entire state; tried their darndest to reverse the voter approved marijuana laws; made it much harder for local health officials to take measures to protect us; fought hard to reduce voting opportunities; fought silly battles trying to stigmatize transgender youth; and arranged to give state funds to private religious schools through tax credits. Is it just me, or did most of the actions taken by the party in power seem to be mean and vindictive? We certainly didn’t get much help for struggling families and those who need help in this pandemic scarred world.