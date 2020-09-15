Republicans have a double standard

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and the Republican party were appalled and repulsed when Mike Cooney participated in a political call from his state office. They have reason to be. Partisan campaigning should not take place in government buildings, even if innocent or unintended. These buildings belong to all the people, not just one party or one person. Mike Cooney erred and it won’t happen again because he respects the law.

The Hatch Act prohibits this sort of activity by federal workers and officials. Donald Trump and his Republican party turned the White House and the Washington mall into a prop for his reelection campaign. We, the American public, pay for these grounds and buildings and their upkeep. We pay those who work there ranging from Marines to groundskeepers. Our White House, our mall, and all they symbolize were degraded for this partisan TV extravaganza.