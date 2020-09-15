 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans have a double standard
0 comments

Republicans have a double standard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and the Republican party were appalled and repulsed when Mike Cooney participated in a political call from his state office. They have reason to be. Partisan campaigning should not take place in government buildings, even if innocent or unintended. These buildings belong to all the people, not just one party or one person. Mike Cooney erred and it won’t happen again because he respects the law.

The Hatch Act prohibits this sort of activity by federal workers and officials. Donald Trump and his Republican party turned the White House and the Washington mall into a prop for his reelection campaign. We, the American public, pay for these grounds and buildings and their upkeep. We pay those who work there ranging from Marines to groundskeepers. Our White House, our mall, and all they symbolize were degraded for this partisan TV extravaganza.

The president and vice president are exempt from the Hatch Act. Cabinet members, members of congress, and federal workers in general are not. Many participated in this partisan extravaganza, unmasked and ignoring social distancing. The total disregard they showed for the law, for public safety, for ethics and for established bipartisan norms is appalling and repulsive. Will Daines, Gianforte and Republicans be as appalled and repulsed by this as they were by a phone call? Thus far, silence. What is their limit in tolerating this type of behavior, or do they have one anymore?

John R. Andrew

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

You can't fight city hall
Letters

You can't fight city hall

The old adage that one cannot fight City Hall is on display in the article in the Helena Independent Record published in print on Wednesday, S…

Join me in voting Democratic
Letters

Join me in voting Democratic

I am voting the Democratic ticket this fall for these reasons. The Democratic Party candidates are capable, reasonable, skilled, restrained an…

Montanans depend on the USPS
Letters

Montanans depend on the USPS

The President has openly stated that he is not going to provide the funds the USPS needs so those who are worried about going to the polls can…

Personal attack was not helpful
Letters

Personal attack was not helpful

I am writing in response to Joe Dooling’s opinion piece stating that Melissa Romano is unfit to run for Superintendent of Public Instruction. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News