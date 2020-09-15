Republicans have a double standard

Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and the Republican party were appalled and repulsed when Mike Cooney participated in a political call from his state office. They have reason to be. Partisan campaigning should not take place in government buildings, even if innocent or unintended. These buildings belong to all the people, not just one party or one person. Mike Cooney erred and it won’t happen again because he respects the law.
The Hatch Act prohibits this sort of activity by federal workers and officials. Donald Trump and his Republican party turned the White House and the Washington mall into a prop for his reelection campaign. We, the American public, pay for these grounds and buildings and their upkeep. We pay those who work there ranging from Marines to groundskeepers. Our White House, our mall, and all they symbolize were degraded for this partisan TV extravaganza.
The president and vice president are exempt from the Hatch Act. Cabinet members, members of congress, and federal workers in general are not. Many participated in this partisan extravaganza, unmasked and ignoring social distancing. The total disregard they showed for the law, for public safety, for ethics and for established bipartisan norms is appalling and repulsive. Will Daines, Gianforte and Republicans be as appalled and repulsed by this as they were by a phone call? Thus far, silence. What is their limit in tolerating this type of behavior, or do they have one anymore?
John R. Andrew
Helena
