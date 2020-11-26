 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans disrespect health care workers and the sick
2 comments

Republicans disrespect health care workers and the sick

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I don't understand the blatant disrespect that was exhibited by Republican legislators towards Montana health care workers, the sick and the dying. When did care, compassion and help your neighbor become obsolete or political? I am referring to the lack of masks, social distancing and disregard for CDC guidelines shown by Republican legislators at their little get-together at the Capitol last week. Health care workers across the state, especially Silver Bow county, are begging for Montanans to follow best practices during this health care crisis. Schools are closed, small businesses are struggling, nursing homes are overwhelmed, yet Republican legislators flaunt their "it's all about me and my political party attitude," with no regard for how their actions might affect the others. Thank you to all of the health care workers across the state of Montana. Some of us have your backs.

Victoria Anfinson

Helena

2 comments
4
6
0
0
4

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No on 'right to repair'
Letters

No on 'right to repair'

The agriculture industry is the backbone of Montana’s economy and an essential part of America’s food supply chain. Our lawmakers must be purs…

Bullock for Interior
Letters

Bullock for Interior

We could not have a better person than Gov. Steve Bullock as Secretary of Interior in President Biden's cabinet.

Do your part and wear a mask
Letters

Do your part and wear a mask

The government is not trying to control you by requiring masks any more than by asking you to wear a seat belt or obey speed limits. It is abo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News