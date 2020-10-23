 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans changed their tune
0 comments

Republicans changed their tune

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Hey fellow citizens, hark back to the Gubernatorial election of 2000, the Republican Judy Martz was running against Mark O'Keefe, a Democrat. The Republicans were raising "Hue and Cry," of "Don't let Mark buy the Governor's Office."

Here we are 20 years later, and it seems that it is alright that Gianforte wants to buy the office for $7,500,000. Is this the Trump factor, that it is alright if you have enough money?

Roger Novotne

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Fasbender is a doer
Letters

Mike Fasbender is a doer

I'd like to encourage the citizens of Lewis and Clark County to vote for Mike Fasbender for county commissioner. Mike is the exact person the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News