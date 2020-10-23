Republicans changed their tune

Hey fellow citizens, hark back to the Gubernatorial election of 2000, the Republican Judy Martz was running against Mark O'Keefe, a Democrat. The Republicans were raising "Hue and Cry," of "Don't let Mark buy the Governor's Office."

Here we are 20 years later, and it seems that it is alright that Gianforte wants to buy the office for $7,500,000. Is this the Trump factor, that it is alright if you have enough money?