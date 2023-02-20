The bigotry of many of our elected leaders is in full form. As a party wanting to get government out of the lives of citizens, the Republicans (if that is what they really are) are doing the opposite — most notably in health care and personal liberties.

Their fear and misinformation are like the Nazis' treatment of Jews, LGBTQ+ and minorities that led to millions being sent to concentration camps and death. Many Montanans are facing similar consequences through state-sanctioned discrimination, prejudice and fear. Mental health issues and suicide are likely to increase because of these sanctions. Support is difficult when the toolbox is empty. Sanctions will limit recruitment of healthcare professionals and workers needed to grow the economy.

Leaders swear to “support, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the state of Montana,” yet pursue changes to the Constitution and the judiciary to get their way. Where is their integrity?

These actions are against my Christian beliefs— to love one another and what you do to the least of these, you do to Me. You don’t have to be Christian to be offended. Simply put, we are here to live in community together.

Ronald Pecarina,

Helena