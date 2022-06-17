Republicans are destroying democracy

Is it time to pause, take action, ask serious questions of Republican voters, Senators, and House Representatives? Do you really believe in pro-life when children, with struggling mothers, cannot get any help from your policies? Me thinks: you are more pro-birth rather than pro-life. What policies do you set forth to help families truly in need? Are there Republicans willing to answer these questions?

Is it time to pause and look at the New York Times article on how much monies Republicans take from the NRA. Huge amounts pouring in to defend weapons that are killing children, ripping them apart so badly that parents have to give DNA samples to identify their babies…Steve Daines: are you pleased with your $454,425 in support from the NRA that wants legislation that has no control over guns? Matt Rosendale: are you pleased with your $603,583 in support you received for the same reasons? Did you even question the Governor inviting the NRA to find headquarters here in Montana? I come from a family of hunters, trappers and bow hunters. My family weeps with what is happening in our beautiful country!