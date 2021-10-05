Republican strategy aims to undermine democracy itself

The cynical move by Republican legislators to call for an investigation of electoral integrity in Montana – a state their party swept in 2020, and one that Trump carried by ridiculous margins in both 2016 and 2020 – rings hollow with anyone who has been paying attention. It also received far too prominent billing in the state’s news media.

The real purpose of this national Republican strategy is to undermine people’s confidence in elections, and in democracy itself. It is an extension of Trump’s “Big Lie,” that the election was stolen from him through chicanery – even though other Republicans on the same ballots won handily in many jurisdictions. If Republicans can cast doubt on the validity of elections, they can refuse to accept the verdict whenever they lose, and they can destroy the core principle of democracy: free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. Thus the repetition of the Arizona circus in other states controlled by Republicans.