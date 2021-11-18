Republican PSC Chair Brown unethically two-timing?

Not only was his comment part of Wall Street gamblers’ attempt to derail a highly qualified nominee that would support community and independent banks over big banks and ultra-wealthy market manipulators, it also raises serious questions about Chair Brown’s ability to focus on the full-time job he was elected to do. His job is to serve regulated utility consumers full time, not the bidding of Wall Street.

Most Montanans have been deeply troubled by the craziness, corruption and corporate favoritism among the commissioners. Now we know Chair Brown is part of the bigger problem. This isn’t the first time questions have been raised about Brown’s ethics. He previously represented a billionaire’s dark money group embroiled in scandal. If Montanans hope to maintain any oversight over NorthWestern Energy, Chair Brown needs to come clean about two-timing. If his $114,650 annual taxpayer-funded salary isn’t enough for his extravagant lifestyle, maybe he should consider another line of work.