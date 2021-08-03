 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican Party’s behavior has been atrocious
2 comments

Republican Party’s behavior has been atrocious

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Roger Koopman’s Guest View (July 29, IR) began with a very philosophical view of the “psychosis ... of some troubled souls to silence and censor.” I read with interest and admiration for his insights until Mr. Koopman suddenly turned it all into politics. He placed the guilt of “tyranny in America” on the “political left.” That would translate into the Democratic Party. Roger Koopman self-identified as Republican.

Didn’t we just get rid of a Republican president who paid large sums of money to silence women who had explicit sexual encounters with him? A president who ignored the pleas of “Dreamers” who were raised in the U.S., and contributed to our society but would be shipped to countries south of the border where their parents originated? Wasn’t it a Republican governor in concert with a Republican dominated Montana Legislature which passed so many bills now being appealed in court for such things as prohibiting a transgender youth from participating in high school athletics; seizing the constitutional governance authority of the Montana Board of Regents by allowing firearms on Montana University campus; and unconscionable voter restrictions?

Neither major party is totally clean, but the Republican Party’s behavior has been atrocious.

Paul Pacini

Helena

2 comments
7
16
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A sampling of Joe Biden quotes
Letters

A sampling of Joe Biden quotes

The following is an extremely limited collection of Joe Biden quotes. They are in response to John Forbes’ assertion in the Sunday IR that our…

Recognizing police heroism
Letters

Recognizing police heroism

I hope all Montanans have had an opportunity to watch the harrowing July 27 testimony of the police officers fighting back against a violent i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News