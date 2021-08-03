Republican Party’s behavior has been atrocious

Roger Koopman’s Guest View (July 29, IR) began with a very philosophical view of the “psychosis ... of some troubled souls to silence and censor.” I read with interest and admiration for his insights until Mr. Koopman suddenly turned it all into politics. He placed the guilt of “tyranny in America” on the “political left.” That would translate into the Democratic Party. Roger Koopman self-identified as Republican.

Didn’t we just get rid of a Republican president who paid large sums of money to silence women who had explicit sexual encounters with him? A president who ignored the pleas of “Dreamers” who were raised in the U.S., and contributed to our society but would be shipped to countries south of the border where their parents originated? Wasn’t it a Republican governor in concert with a Republican dominated Montana Legislature which passed so many bills now being appealed in court for such things as prohibiting a transgender youth from participating in high school athletics; seizing the constitutional governance authority of the Montana Board of Regents by allowing firearms on Montana University campus; and unconscionable voter restrictions?