Republican Party is promoting loyalty to the brand

In the early 1960s American automobile manufacturers confronted a challenge to their market share. Small, economic and less expensive vehicles arrived from Germany, Italy, France and Japan. The Big Three automakers pushed back, first by encouraging consumers to “Buy American,” then by reminding consumers to remain loyal to the proven brands. They ignored consumer preferences for smaller, fuel efficient vehicles. Despite calls for loyalty the failure of the automotive industry to respond resulted in massive market share losses. Loyalty to the brand only works if the brand is responsive to consumer demand.

The same is true in politics. Political parties can appeal to voter loyalty but if the party is out of step with voter issues, calls for loyalty will not produce votes.

The Montana Republican Party is facing this dilemma this election cycle. They are talking about issues which are not reflective of voter opinions and are offering candidates who have no expertise to successfully fill the offices they are running for. They are saying: “Be Loyal to the Brand.”

Look at just one example, the race for the PSC’s Fifth District, which includes Helena and Kalispell. Most people don’t know all of the nuances of what the PSC does. The PSC regulates public utility rates where the entity has a monopoly to assure that the public is treated fairly in acquiring essential services and the utility can continue to provide the needed service.

The Democratic candidate, John Repke of Whitefish, is a business professional with an MBA in finance and a long career in business, financial services, education and management. He is obviously qualified and capable of both understanding the businesses he would regulate upon election, and the understanding to the protect the public and assure that the rates set are consistent with the public’s abilities to pay and the utility’s ability to continue to be financially healthy.

Is this true of the Republican candidate, Ann Bukecek of Kalispell? She is a trained physician, an anti-vaxxer, an anti-abortion advocate and a pro-gun advocate. Her one experience in public service was on the Flathead County Board of Health. During her service, she never had a motion seconded by her other board members and was criticized for neither reading nor understanding the financial statements of the board. Apparently she never met a financial record she could understand. Instead of participating in board discussions, when actions were taken she did not agree with, she would abstain from voting and then boycott the meeting, protesting the board’s actions.

Now she is running for the PSC. That is a full-time position and one of the highest paid positions in state government. Yet, it is fairly clear that Ann Bukecek will not be exercising her own decisions about rates and structures. She has already said as much to her own patients. It has been reported that she has told patients that she will still conduct a full medical practice in Kalispell if elected to the PSC. So instead of doing one job well she plans on doing two poorly, perhaps.

If elected, how will Ms. Bukecek analyze the information needed to do her job? It is likely the complex rate and balance sheet information may be far beyond her understanding and abilities. If so, isn’t it likely someone, probably with ties to the Republican Party and potentially also with ties to the regulated utilities, will be telling her how to cast her vote?

The question is who do you want to be casting votes to protect your interests in fair rates and structures? A person knowledgeable about finance, services and management or a person not actually sitting on the commission, who will tell the elected commissioner how to vote? This is the choice offered to voters by the Republican Party.

This is an insult to all voters, especially those who might vote Republican. The party is backing a candidate incapable of carrying out the functions of the position she is seeking.

In this instance, if you are looking for someone with skills and abilities to serve in the important position on the Public Service Commission representing District Five, there is only one choice. John Repke.

Ronald Waterman,

Helena