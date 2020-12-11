Republican lawmakers lack common sense

The lack of common sense displayed by Republicans in planning the 2021 legislative session is greatly disturbing. It is counterintuitive that legislators are planning to meet in-person, largely maskless, to conduct "the peoples' business." Are the people asking them to flout simple health guidelines? Are the people asking them to disregard expert recommendations about how to keep themselves, staff and the public healthy? Are Republican legislators, who presumably believe in local control, listening to input from the city and county commissions and board of health encouraging remote meetings or basic safety measures like mask use? No. Republicans are charting their own senseless course while disregarding the pleas of local leaders, federal-level guidance on in-person gatherings and the basic safety of "the people" they purport to represent. Here's a suggestion: When (not if) legislators begin falling ill with COVID-19, please voluntarily waive Helena-area testing and medical care so residents have priority. If you don't believe in the science that informs the use of commonsense preventive measures that keep you and others healthy, then you should also renounce local health care, which, of course, is informed by science. Apparently obstinance is a preexisting condition.