Our State House or Representatives suspended the rules to introduce a new bill more than one month after their deadline.

HB 971 is a bill to ban consideration of climate impacts and exempt the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) from analyzing environmental impacts of mining, oil and gas projects. DEQ is the same agency specifically designed to monitor environmental impacts of these activities.

Do these legislators suggest abolishing DEQ?

More than 60 people testified against the bill. Several fossil fuel representatives and corporate lobbyists testified in favor of it.

The committee passed the bill that same evening, after being introduced just one business day prior.

The committee also passed SB 557, a bill that also bans the state from considering the climate impacts of major projects and creates a "pay-to-play" system to enforce environmental protections when the state refuses to do so. Both bills are headed to the House floor.

Just who do these representatives represent; the public (who vote for them) or industry (who obviously wine and dine them)? Contact your legislators and senators to insist upon them representing YOU and not special interests who have potential for financial gain from the decisions they make.

Rob Freistadt,

Helena