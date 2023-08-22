I confess I had not read the Aug. 8 Guest View “The e-bike revolution” until after I read Paul Maloy’s rebuttal of Aug. 12, which is so filled with misinformation I am compelled to comment.

First, the use of “revolution” is not used with a negative connotation but per the following definition: a dramatic and wide-reaching change in the way something works or is organized or in people's ideas about it, i.e. “marketing underwent a revolution."

Second, in Mr. Maloy’s opinion the definition of a motorcycle is outdated. Per Montana code (45) (a): "Motorcycle" means a motor vehicle that has a seat or saddle for the use of the operator and that is designated to travel on not more than three wheels in contact with the ground. Perhaps Montana law has not caught up with technology but until changed the law is the law. Also aren’t the petals of an e-bike a de facto throttle?

Third, Mr. Maloy should not reference the letter of the law without checking the letter of the law. Per U.S. Constitution Amendment XXVI (1971): Section 1. The right of citizens of the United States, who are 18 years of age or older, to vote, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of age.

Fourth, Mr. Maloy is from Clancy as am I. Clancy is not incorporated and does not have a mayor, if you are referring to Helena’s mayor please do not refer to him as our mayor as I would not want to give the city of Helena any leverage to annex Montana City and Clancy as they have discussed in the past.

Lastly I have no interest in e-bikes or if they are used on the Helena trail system, my only interest is in accurate information.

Bob Carroll,

Clancy