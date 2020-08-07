You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Replace the Public Service Commission
0 comments

Replace the Public Service Commission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Montana’s long history of boom and bust communities looks certain to add another with Colstrip. To lose a boomtown is a sad loss of community and taxes but hardly surprising. We are now watching NorthWestern Energy try to buy in deeper. Who among us cannot foresee them, with deeply sincere regret and surprise, saddling ratepayers with this growing percentage of the cleanup costs. We need a new Public Service Commission.

Bill Rule

Helena

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anti-mask sign raises question
Letters

Anti-mask sign raises question

As I read the article on the protests over wearing masks one item really caught my eye. Many of these protesters had signs saying “My Body My …

Enough with 'mask bullies'
Letters

Enough with 'mask bullies'

Add to coronavirus threats a new one: mask bullies. This angry minority is so terrified of becoming ill or dying from COVID-19 that they deman…

Daines missed the point
Letters

Daines missed the point

Your article about Daines supporting a bill to help people keep their health insurance was enlightening. What struck me was it would help peop…

No right to endanger others
Letters

No right to endanger others

A picture in last Sunday's paper showed a woman protesting the governor's mask order with a sign saying "My body, My choice." The courts have …

Learn from Buddhist teachings
Letters

Learn from Buddhist teachings

The Buddha listed the 10 duties of a leader for a just government. Whether or not one is a student of Buddhism, these appear to be hard to arg…

Show love and consideration
Letters

Show love and consideration

I noticed that a sign carried by an anti-mask protester in Helena said "Obey God...." While I ponder the meaning of his sign, I remember one o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News