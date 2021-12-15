Replace superintendents who signed letter to Arntzen

Parents know which teachers and education leaders are working to build up our children. The recent letter sent out by Montana administrators are not these educators, they are clinging to their liberal elitism the only way they know how, through bullying. The hypocrisy and complete unprofessionalism is shown by them. They are lucky they are not elected, because each one would be out of a job. Instead of blaming their own failures on Mrs. Elsie Arntzen, why didn't they ask OPI for multiple meetings to address these so called concerns and have recommendations? I have that answer. Politics. I implore fellow parents to keep contacting their school boards and replace everyone who signed onto that letter that did nothing than to embarrass our teachers, cause more division, and try to shame the real leaders we elected.