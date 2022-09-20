 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repke will put 'public' and 'service' back into the PSC

John Repke is crossing the divide in his race for PSC district 5. Geographically, the district spans Flathead and Lake counties west of the divide, and Lewis and Clark and Teton counties on the east. Politically, Democrats and Republicans have joined in support of Repke.

There’s no big surprise here. Repke’s background is in business and finance. He understands utilities because he has four decades of professional background in that sector. In his retirement, he promises to use his experience to fight for ratepayers while ensuring reliable energy. He comes prepared for the task at hand.

His opponent, in contrast, claims on her campaign website to be a “risktaker for righteous causes.” Ann Bukacek is a doctor. She knows nothing about finance and utilities. Her website promises her patients that, if elected, she’ll continue to practice medicine. Her “righteous causes” (again, from her website) include advocacy for guns and babies. She proposes bringing water compacts under PSC supervision, yet another effort to stir controversy.

Please pay attention to this important race. John Repke will put “public” and “service” back into the Public Service Commission. I ask you to join me crossing the divide in support of Repke for PSC.

Ann Brodosky,

Helena

