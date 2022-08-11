Repke will bring honesty, professionalism to PSC

Montana’s Public Service Commission is an embarrassment. These five highly paid ($112,000 per year) elected officials appear to have little time for actual “service” and less for the “public.”

The legislative auditor went so far as to “disclaim” financial audits of the agency because the audit staff could not rely on the information provided by agency. The “scandal prone” (IR July 14) PSC just paid out over $175,000 of taxpayer dollars to satisfy a suit for wrongful firing.

We have an opportunity to elect a different sort of public service commissioner in 2022. John Repke has 40 years’ experience in private sector finance, strategic planning and management. He would bring honesty, professionalism and transparency to an agency in desperate need of those attributes.

His opponent, a physician, assures her patients she will maintain her medical practice in Kalispell and spend just a couple days per week in Helena at the PSC offices.

Please support John Repke for the PSC district that includes Lewis and Clark, Lake, Teton and Flathead counties. Montanans cannot afford to leave that important agency in the hands of part-time amateurs. Learn more at Repke4PSC5.com.

Sheena Wilson,

Helena