 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Repke the clear choice

  • 0

The choice is clear. Regardless of your flavor, republican, democrat, or independent, there is ONE candidate in District 5 qualified to perform the duties and obligations of the Public Service Commission intelligently, diligently, and judiciously, and thereby represent the best interests of all Montanans, and that candidate is John Repke.

The PSC is an essential agency, and as its name suggests, the Commissioners role is to serve the best interests of the public. If you are interested in learning more about the PSC and its current and turbulent status, listen to the recent series of podcasts by former Kalispell Mayor, Tammi Fisher, wherein she reveals a self-serving, corrupt, and chaotic commission that struggles to regulate themselves, let alone a massive public utility. (Montana Values Podcast: Episodes 8 and 43).

The role of a PSC commissioner is challenging, and to serve effectively in that role, requires a unique set of skills and experience. John Repke is an outstanding candidate for the PSC, and uniquely qualified to serve the people of Montana in this vital role. John has decades of experience as chief financial officer (CFO), for several large and complex companies. John is intelligent, fiscally savvy, analytical, reasonable, creative, practical, fair, and honest. John is a good listener and a great communicator, and I know from experience, John will put you, the rate payer first when conducting the business of the Public Service Commission.

People are also reading…

Conversely, John’s opponent, Ann Bukacek, has ZERO experience to qualify for this commission. Bukacek’s record of public service speaks for itself. Bukacek is proudly and publicly divisive, confrontational, and polarizing. The last thing the already tumultuous PSC needs is the corrosive influence of her irrational and conspiratorial behavior.

Montanans will not find a better candidate for the PSC than John Repke.

Casey Malmquist,

Whitefish

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

America first

America first

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Vote for privacy and freedom

Vote for privacy and freedom

We — Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano — are pro-choice Democrats running for House and Senate seats in the Helena area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News