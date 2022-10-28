Repke is most qualified

The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) is to ensure that citizens have continued access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable utilities. Northwestern Energy (NWE) has no competitors so the PSC has to find a fair balance between our power rates and the need to keep NWE financially sound.

Who has the best qualifications to represent Lewis and Clark County on the PSC? Hands down, it is John Repke. John is an experienced businessman with the financial knowledge to fully understand the complexities of the job. Additionally his affable personality will bring integrity, fairness, and honesty back to the PSC. John’s strong work ethic, commitment and sound decision making will ensure that our long-term best interests as energy consumers are forefront in all PSC decisions.

Contrast his qualifications with those of his opponent and you will clearly see why John Repke is the best person to serve on the PSC.

Christine Deveny,

Helena