Repke has knowledge and experience

Meeting John Repke was an eye-opener for me. He is running for Public Service Commission in District 5. Here was a modest man, obviously not a politician, running for a position for which he is uniquely qualified in terms of knowledge and experience. He’s running because he saw that his expertise is needed in evaluating complex issues before the commission. He is committed to work with civility and diligence to achieve fairness for all parties. I’m convinced that most Montanans want this kind of ethical person in our elected positions regardless of party. Meet him if you can and see what I mean. https://repke4psc5.com/. I plan to vote for him and urge you to as well.

Suzy Holt,

Helena

