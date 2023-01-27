 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repealing the state energy policy is a power grab

Repealing the state energy policy is stripping away the people’s voice. No industry has requested the repeal of the energy policy that has had 30 years of bipartisan legislative input.

Why is it being repealed then? The bill mentions the effort as part of the Governors “red tape reduction”. HB170 would give the governor power to do what he wants related to state energy. It is an attempt to take way the power and voices of the people.

Energy policy matters and it must be guided by the citizens and their representatives and not one man. Energy is vital to our daily lives; it governs our gas, electricity and the diesel that runs our cars.

HB170 will be having a hearing before the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee at 3 p.m. Jan. 31, in Room 317. Attend the meeting and tell the Committee in person, “Save our State Energy Policy”, or Call your representative and tell them to VOTE NO on HB170.

Mickey Harlow,

Helena

