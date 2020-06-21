Repealing bird protections indefensible

President Trump just announced his decision to abandon over a century of protection of wild birds from human structures. Actually, Trump began ignoring the statute three years ago; companies guilty of harming birds in this way have not been prosecuted since 2017. Conservationists warn that this action could lead to the death of billions of wild birds, some of which are already endangered. Industrial structures are already responsible for the death of 450 million to 1.1 billion birds annually.