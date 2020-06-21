Repealing bird protections indefensible
0 comments

Repealing bird protections indefensible

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

President Trump just announced his decision to abandon over a century of protection of wild birds from human structures. Actually, Trump began ignoring the statute three years ago; companies guilty of harming birds in this way have not been prosecuted since 2017. Conservationists warn that this action could lead to the death of billions of wild birds, some of which are already endangered. Industrial structures are already responsible for the death of 450 million to 1.1 billion birds annually.

If you enjoy sharing our planet with our feathered friends, please contact Rep. Greg Gianforte and Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester to express your concerns. This action by the president is indefensible.

Brian Shovers

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock not a moderate
Letters

Bullock not a moderate

Gov. Steve Bullock has proclaimed himself as a “moderate” in Montana’s 2020 Senate race, despite having shifted further and further to the lef…

Take down old signs
Letters

Take down old signs

Left over signage is an insult to the community. It is deplorable what our commissioners don't do to keep Helena an attractive community. They…

Gianforte clear choice
Letters

Gianforte clear choice

It’s clear that our state government isn’t firing on all cylinders. Our government keeps growing bigger and bigger, and yet the services they …

Media must do better
Letters

Media must do better

I'm writing to ask the media a question: When are you going to take some responsibility for what's happening.?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News