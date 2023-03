The IR’s excellent recap of the first half of the Montana Legislature quotes Speaker Matt Regier as saying, “The House understands that Montana has become a state for families fleeing from woke extremism.”

We know Republicans have been trying to repeal the enlightenment for a long time. But, since in today’s political discourse “woke” means “humanitarian,” do these “Christian” nationalists now wish also to repeal the Beatitudes, or perhaps the entire New Testament?