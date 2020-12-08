 Skip to main content
Rep. White's appointment is concerning
Rep. White's appointment is concerning

Rep. Kerry White’s use of a vile slur to refer to Vice-President-elect Harris and his cheap threats against people he disagrees with are offensive and un-American. It is one thing to disagree with someone’s policy views; it is quite another to use language that is unmistakably racist, sexist and violent. Our democracy depends on people being willing to disagree respectfully about the issues. Elected officials don't get a pass for cheap, immature and irresponsible behavior.

It is even more disappointing that Gov.-elect Gianforte has appointed Mr. White to his transition committee for the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. In this role he will be involved in hiring the next director of the department and appointing people to the Fish and Wildlife Commission and State Parks Commission. When he was in the business world, did Mr. Gianforte put people on hiring committees who had referred to a prominent woman of color as a “hoe?” Did he ask for business advice from people who supported hanging their political opponents?

Is this the leadership and new way of doing business that Mr. Gianforte promised to Montanans?

Dave Chadwick

Helena

